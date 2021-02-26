Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,205 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ING. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

