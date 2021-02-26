Connable Office Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.27 and a 200-day moving average of $179.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $219.93.

