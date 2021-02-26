Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 272,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Entegris by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 183.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 796,893 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.04. 15,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

