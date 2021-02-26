Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armstrong World reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from increased focus on new products and systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio. Sequential improvement in manufacturing productivity, cost-reduction efforts, and lower raw material as well as energy costs aided profitability. Shares of Armstrong World have outperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis owing to coronavirus-hit market demand. Lower volumes in both Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments owing to COVID-induced lower market demand have been hurting the company. Earnings estimates for 2021 have declined in the past seven days, depicting analysts’ concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of AWI traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.97. 2,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,921,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after buying an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

