Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.91.

NYSE CLH traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $90.36. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

