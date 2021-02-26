Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $341.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.