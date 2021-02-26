Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $924,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $61.91. 202,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,187,161. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.