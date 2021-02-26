Wealthquest Corp Invests $211,000 in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Visteon by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Visteon by 301.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Visteon by 13.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

VC stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

