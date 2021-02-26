CDK Global, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

CDK Global has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.94. 2,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

