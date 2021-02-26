Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 243.9%.

Great Elm Capital stock remained flat at $$3.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

