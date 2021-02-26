Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.89. 357,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,264,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of -95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,007,898 shares of company stock valued at $619,109,363 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 73.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Moderna by 80.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $65,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.