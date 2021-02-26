Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 8,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,472. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

