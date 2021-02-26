Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TTNP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 9,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,275. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

