Plancorp LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for about 1.0% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 957,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,998,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

