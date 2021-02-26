SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Roth Capital

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

SunPower stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 143,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. KBC Group NV increased its stake in SunPower by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 63,865 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SunPower by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

