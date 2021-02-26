Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TPRE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 3,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.20. Third Point Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.