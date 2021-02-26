Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TPRE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 3,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.20. Third Point Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.
