J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.42.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $111.14. 4,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,050 shares of company stock valued at $20,729,266. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in J2 Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

