Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $114.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,514. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $183.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

