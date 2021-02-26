RAMP Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $44.01 million and $2.87 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.32 or 0.00491134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00068441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00081995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00075573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.62 or 0.00472902 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,375,999 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

