Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.82.

PXD stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 146.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

