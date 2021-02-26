Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,800. The company has a market capitalization of $156.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.28. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

