Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases 375 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.24. 55,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

