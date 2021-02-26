2,480 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $108,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,235. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

