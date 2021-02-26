Wealthquest Corp Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 0.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 6.95% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOCT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. 2,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.