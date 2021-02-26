Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,010 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.48. 33,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

