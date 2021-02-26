Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in 3M by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 44,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $176.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,293. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

