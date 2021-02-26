Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up approximately 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after buying an additional 1,467,834 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,474,000 after buying an additional 126,787 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after buying an additional 758,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after buying an additional 404,352 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,066 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

