Craig Hallum Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $550.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $520.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $583.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.20 on Thursday, hitting $548.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

