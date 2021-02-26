Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 83,255 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,255 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $47,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.52. 8,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.