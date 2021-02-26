Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.75.
NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $248.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,287. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $428,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Synopsys by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
