Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $248.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,287. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $428,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Synopsys by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.