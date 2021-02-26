Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $37.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBCI. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $54.43. 6,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
