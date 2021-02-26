Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $37.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBCI. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $54.43. 6,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

