Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,021,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 91,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded up $32.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,277.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,263.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,088.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 793.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

