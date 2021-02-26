Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Haemonetics worth $33,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE:HAE traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,076. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

