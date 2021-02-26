Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

VAC stock traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.23. 18,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $174.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,351,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,032. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Truist increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

