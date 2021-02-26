Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.63.

RY stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.50. 56,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,316. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

