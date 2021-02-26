Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

