Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 277,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,849. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 633,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

