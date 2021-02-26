Morgan Stanley Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NetApp stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in NetApp by 25,386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

