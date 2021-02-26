Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Gap Down to $6.84

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $6.12. Foresight Autonomous shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 16,830 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRSX shares. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $430.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

