Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,832. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.