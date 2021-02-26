DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,184. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.17.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners increased its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after purchasing an additional 352,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,441,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.