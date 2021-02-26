Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $4.16 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises approximately 1.3% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 156,137 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after buying an additional 902,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 158,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,890,100.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $2,310,798.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,942.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,363 shares of company stock worth $14,285,514 over the last quarter.

AMJ traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 185,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,349. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

