Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.47.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.09. 37,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.