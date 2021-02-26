Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.70 million, a P/E ratio of -154.07 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

