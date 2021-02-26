NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Raised to $54.00 at HSBC

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HSBC from $44.70 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.54.
NYSE:NIO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,033,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
