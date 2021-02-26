Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Severn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of SVBI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.25. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.71. Severn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Keitz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

