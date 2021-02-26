TransUnion to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

