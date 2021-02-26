NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $2.00 at TD Securities

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NuVista Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. 7,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

