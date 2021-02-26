AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $3.74. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 4,263 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from AmeriServ Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AmeriServ Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmeriServ Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmeriServ Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

