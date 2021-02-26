Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 673 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,195 shares of company stock valued at $56,893,235 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

